AmTech Culinary Students Serving Breakfast to Veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —AmTech Career Academy is a career and technical education high school helping students learn real-world skills for after graduation.

One of their programs involves the culinary arts, and some of those students are preparing to serve Veterans on Veterans Day.

Veterans can go to their campus and get biscuits and gravy on November 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Biscuits | www.homesicktexan.com

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, chilled

3/4 cup buttermilk, cream, or half-and-half

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 450° F and lightly grease a baking sheet or cast-iron skillet.

Mix together the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt.

Cut the stick of butter into pieces, and work into the flour mixture with your hands or a pastry blender until it

resembles pea-sized crumbs.

Add the liquid, stirring until a bit loose and sticky.

Pour the dough out on a floured surface, and knead for a minute. Dough should be smooth and no longer wet.

You can sprinkle more flour on the surface if you find it’s sticking.

Take the dough into a ball, and hit it with a rolling pin, turning it and folding it in half every few whacks. Do this

for a couple of minutes.

Roll out dough until it’s 1/4” thick, and then fold it in half. Using a round cutter (can use a glass or a cup if don’t

have a biscuit cutter) cut out your biscuits from the folded dough.

Place on a greased baking sheet close together (so they rise up not out), and bake for 15 minutes or until the

tops are golden brown.

If you don’t want to roll and cut them out, after kneading and beating the dough you can drop the dough onto

the baking sheet with a spoon. They’re not as symmetrical (dropped biscuits are also known as cat head

biscuits) but they’re no less delicious.