A conversation with Jay Barrett, a longtime academic administrator and the principal of the new AmTech Career Academy. Opened in Fall 2021 by the Amarillo Independent School District, AmTech won the nationwide “Most Innovative Learning Spaces” award from Tech & Learning Magazine and has gained attention all over the United States. Barrett, who began his education in a one-room schoolhouse and taught English before moving into administration, shares the AmTech origin story—and the potential citywide impact of its learning spaces. This episode is supported by the Discover Amarillo app and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.