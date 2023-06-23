AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —On Saturday, June 24, Amigos stores across the area will each host the Carnitas Cook-Off competition from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests have the chance to compete for the award of best carnitas.

The locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock, Plainview, Hereford and Amarillo. Guests can sign up in-store to participate in the contest. Entry is free and limited to the first 25 guests who sign up. If space is available, guests can sign up until 12:00 p.m. the day of the contest. Judging times take place between 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Prizes (Each location has its own set of prizes):

1st Prize – $250 in FREE Groceries, Traeger Ironwood 885 Grill (Valued at $1,500), two bags of Kingsford Charcoal

2nd Prize – $200 in FREE Groceries, Kingsford canopy, two Bags of Kingsford Charcoal, one small cooler

3rd Prize – $100 in FREE Groceries, Kingsford Grilling Gloves, Kingsford BBQ tool set, one bag of Kingsford Charcoal, Kingsford swag and tumbler

Contestants will need to bring their best carnitas prepared and ready for eating by the judges. While not required, it is highly encouraged for participants to be creative in their presentation and add in any other complimentary items like favorite chips, salsas, jalapeños, tomatillos, or any other add-on items. Contestants will need to make enough carnitas to serve to each of the three judges for possibly two rounds in the event of a tie.

“We are so excited to host the Carnitas Cook-Off,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “This competition gives people in the community an opportunity to gather for friendly competition and fantastic carnitas. This is meant to be a light-hearted competition around food and fun! There is still room for participants at every location, so come in and sign up today!”

Contestants will receive additional information upon signing up.