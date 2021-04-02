American Egg Board Donating White House Easter Eggs to Help Fight Hunger

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This Easter and spring season, hope abounds as Americans celebrate the renewal and optimism that comes with this time of year. With the health and well-being of communities at the forefront of everyone’s minds, America’s egg farmers are no different. U.S. egg farmers have long supported families in need through egg and egg product donations. In the annual unveiling of the 2021 First Lady’s Commemorative Egg for Dr. Jill Biden, America’s egg farmers are issuing a landmark pledge, declaring their commitment to hunger relief. Now, with the mission to nourish America’s families more urgent than ever, egg farmers are continuing to do what they do best – feed people.

DID YOU KNOW?

For more than 40 years, and on behalf of America’s egg farmers, the American Egg Board has presented the First Lady’s Commemorative Egg in a time-honored springtime tradition celebrating the passions of America’s first ladies and their initiatives.

The 2021 First Lady’s Commemorative Egg has been intricately designed to honor the spirit of renewal in the wake of COVID-19. It epitomizes the sentiment of hope among America’s egg farmers as they signal their commitment to supporting hunger relief efforts.

America’s egg farmers have traditionally donated all the real eggs used annually for the White House Easter Egg Roll. This year, all of these eggs and more will be donated instead to support families facing hunger during this challenging time for our nation.

America’s egg farmers are donating more than 90 million eggs to communities and food banks in need – doubling their donation of 46 million eggs in 2020.

Now more than ever, families are focused on eating nutritiously and affordably at home — and eggs are one of the most affordable solutions for high-quality protein. Nevertheless, every community in the country is home to families who struggle with food insecurity.

More than 50 million Americans, including 17 million children, may experience food insecurity today, according to Feeding America’s Hunger in America Report.

Eggs are always in high demand at U.S. food banks because they are nutritious, versatile, easy to prepare and delicious; Eggs provide a complete source of high-quality protein and other important nutrients, like choline for brain health and development, that growing children and people of all ages need.

