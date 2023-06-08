AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —There is a new episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast this week with guest Amelia Balderrama. You can listen to that here.

“A conversation with Amelia Balderrama, the President and CEO of iDocket, a software company specializing in products for local governments, including statewide case management software used by cities and counties within the Texas judicial system—and potentially beyond. She shares with host Jason Boyett the company’s origin story in Amarillo and how it now serves local courts, sheriff’s offices and public entities across the state. She also details why Amarillo is the ideal place to operate her business, and why this area may soon become a tech hub. This episode is sponsored by the Texas Route 66 Festival and Storybridge.”