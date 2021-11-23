Amazon Reveals Black Friday Deals, Shopping FAQ

This segment is sponsored by Amazon.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –We’re approaching the height of the holiday season and are excited to share ways to maximize your gifting and Black Friday shopping. Amazon Spokesperson Christian Kelly will showcase a few incredible deals from Amazon in the lead-up to Black Friday – across top categories including fashion, beauty, home, electronics, and toys.

Christian will also share ways to elevate your entertaining game for Thanksgiving and beyond, with easy-to-replicate platters and seasonal delights.

For more information visit: amazon.com/deals

MORE ABOUT CHRISTIAN KELLY:

Christian Kelly, Consumer Retail Specialist, has more than 4 years’ experience within the entertainment and communications industry. Christian taps into his passion for pop-culture, trending influencers and industry news to build Amazon’s social presence for major shopping moments – such as Back to School, Prime Day and Holiday. He previously supported publicity events for Amazon Original Series and Movies in Los Angeles.

