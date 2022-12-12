This segment is sponsored by Amazon.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Given the tough economic climate, many Americans are facing rising costs on essential needs. Data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows that, after unemployment insurance, SNAP (formerly food stamps) has historically been the most responsive federal program in assisting families and communities battling food insecurity during economic downturns. With millions relying on this benefit and looking for places that accept SNAP payments via their EBT card, there are now accessible offerings available online to help.

In the face of COVID, Amazon launched several programs, which are now all on Amazon Access, a hub for customers to find information on programs, discounts and features that make shopping easier and even more affordable. Consumers can find information on options like SNAP-eligible groceries, layaway, discounted Prime membership for qualifying government assistance recipients and more.

Nancy Dalton, Head of Community Partnerships for Amazon Access, will be available to discuss the hub, share details how to register your EBT card on Amazon and access SNAP-eligible items, explain how Amazon Layaway works and give insights into other ways to save.