AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a party for people with Down Syndrome, their families, and every person who cares about them. The Buddy Walk was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society and has become the premier advocacy event for Down syndrome in the world. It has grown from 17 walks in 1995 to more than 250 walks planned for 2022 worldwide. The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild (PDSG) has been hosting the walk in Amarillo, Texas since 2002, and it is just as successful as cities with three times as many people. This is a testament to the wonderful heart of the people of the panhandle.

The PDSG Buddy Walk® is a 1/2 mile walk around Sam Houston Park that turns into Amarillo’s best festival of the year. This year, as always, registration starts at 9 AM and the Buddy Walk® begins at 10 AM after announcements. During the event, enjoy free food, foot tapping music, face painting, bouncers, slides, a silent auction, a bungee jumping machine, a petting zoo hosted by the Highland Park ISD FFA program, and much more. As a special treat, public service heroes will be onsite with their equipment for you to see or explore, including a fire department truck, bomb squad equipment, police cruiser, and ambulances. The party lasts until 1 PM. This is the most fun you can have in a park that is legal, and is perfect for all ages. Everyone is welcome.

If you care to support the PDSG and our mission to educate and advocate, have your family and friends sponsor you with donations. Those who raise money are eligible for T-shirts and other fabulous prizes!

To participate in this event, select the “REGISTER“ button to set up a new or returning team, join a team, or register as an individual. Additional family/team members can be added by selecting the green “Add Another Registrant” button during Step 3. After you complete registration you can start your team or personal fundraising page by selecting the “Fundraising Page Set Up” button at the top of the online receipt.

Returning Team Captains please note: in Step 2 of registration, make sure to provide your user name and password when prompted to have access to your team and donor information from the last walk event. Click here for instructions.

The event will proceed rain or shine.

Registration Fees: Online registration will close 9/22 at 10pm

Adult Registration – $25 for people 16 and over, includes t-shirt

Child Registration – $15 for people 15 and under, includes t-shirt

Individual with Down syndrome – free, includes t-shirt

Best Buddy Registration – $250 premium registration includes t-shirt and special donor gift

Registration without a t-shirt – free