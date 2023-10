AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo will play host to its first Renaissance Faire and Historical Festival on October 28th.

This event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Thompson Park and will include performances, food trucks, shops, and games.

This event is described as family-friendly and everyone is invited to attend.

For more information on what to expect click here for their website or here for their Facebook page.