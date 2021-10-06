Amarillo Zoo Set to Host Boo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Zoo is set to host a number of events as we go through the rest of October and November.
- Boo at the Zoo will take place 5:30pm – 9:00pm October 28th, 29th, & 30th
- This event is presale tickets only, no tickets will be sold at the front gate. Admission is $6 per person. Come out and enjoy this non-scary Halloween event with crafts, games, costume characters, animal encounters, and other activities.
Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)
- November Homeschool at the Zoo will be Thursday, Nov 4th. The topic will be Good Grub. Students will learn the similarities and differences between food chains and food webs. As well as the predator-prey relationships.