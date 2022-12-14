AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo has some upcoming camps and events.

Winter Camp

Hibernate with bears, migrate with birds, and learn how animals have adapted to survive winter!

Winter camp is Saturday, December 17th from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. $20 per child. The perfect time to drop off your child to have fun at the zoo while you do some holiday shopping or wrap gifts! Sign your child up today >>> https://bit.ly/amazoopublicprograms

The Giving Tree

Planning the daily care, feeding, and enrichment of our 120 animals is no easy task! The cost of the items we need every day can add up. Donations can help us provide the best possible care. A giving tree will be up this upcoming holiday season with items the Amarillo Zoo needs to help complete daily animal care. Giving Trees can also be found at Rancher’s Supply and wings, Wags, and Whiskers.