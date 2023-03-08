AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Zoo is getting ready for a number of different camps and events to keep you and your kids entertained.

Spring Break Camp

Have your child bring out their inner naturalist and detective during our spring break camp!

Learn the difference between wildlife tracks. Figure out who keeps making calls throughout the zoo. Go on the hunt for camouflaged animals and others who use tricky disguises. Identify animal scat and how it can be used to trace an animal’s diet. Help solve the case of the missing grapes using the knowledge learned from the week!

Spring break camp is for children 6 to 12 years old. Camp is $200 per child. Spots are limited and preregistration is required!

Cost: $200 per child

Date: March 13th – March 17th

Time: 9:00am – 3:00pm every day

Location: Amarillo Zoo, 700 Comanchero Trail

Link: https://bit.ly/amazoocamp

AEPP

Registration for the AEPP Spring Session is now open! AEPP classes will be on Tuesday mornings and afternoons starting March 21st.

AEPP (Animal & Environmental Preschool Program) is designed for children 3-5 years old to connect to nature through hands-on activities, games, animal encounters, and inquiry learning. $100.00 per child. Register your preschooler today >>>> https://bit.ly/amazoopublicprograms

Cost: $100.00 per child

Date: March 21st – April 25th

Time: 9:30am – 11:00am & 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Location: Amarillo Zoo, 700 Comanchero Trail

Link: https://bit.ly/amazoopublicprograms

Easter Eggcitement

Hop on over to the Amarillo Zoo for some egg-citing fun this Easter weekend during Easter Eggcitement! Meet the zoo’s egg-laying and egg-eating animals through encounters, enrichment events, and Safari Shows. Paly various carnival games hosted by zoo staff and local Amarillo businesses!

The fun starts on Saturday, April 8th from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. Admission is $6.00 per person; children 2 and under are free. Skip the line and purchase presale tickets! https://bit.ly/amazooeggcitement