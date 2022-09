AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Boo at the Zoo, an annual event at the Amarillo Zoo that celebrates all things Halloween themed.

Join the Amarillo Zoo for an evening filled with Halloween-themed activities, costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games and more!

Boo at the Zoo will be on Friday, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd from 6:00pm -9:00pm. Presale tickets are available now at this website!