AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is rounding out some amazing programs for kids. Click here for details.

Kids’ Wildest Night Out (August 12th)

Let your little one be wild for the night with our zoo crew as they explore the super senses of the animal kingdom. Kids’ Wildest Night Out is for children 6-12 years old. The program is $10 per child.

Register here >>>> https://bit.ly/amazoopublicprograms

Pizza and drinks are provided, but sack meals are also welcome.

AEPP

We are proud to present a new preschool program for children ages 3-5. AEPP (Animal & Environmental Preschool Program) is a nature-based preschool program designed to connect children to nature through hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning.

AEPP is a 6-week program where students meet once a week on a designated day and time. Total cost of this program is $100 for the 6 weeks. For more information about AEPP, please refer to the provided flyers in this post.

Registration is open and spots are limited.

Safari Saturdays ( May 14th – August 13th )

Join us for Safari Saturdays starting May 14th! Enjoy a Safari Show at 11am with our education staff and meet some of our ambassadors up close as you learn about their adaptations! Don’t forget to join us for a keeper chat and enrichment at 1pm with zoo staff! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see the Safari Saturday schedule!