AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is gearing up for a busy summer, and they’ve got plenty of ways for you to come to the zoo and have a good time.

National Zookeeper Week (July 17th– 24th)

National Zookeeper Week is a few weeks away. We have a few events and other activities planned for the zookeepers. We’ll be having the Zoolympics on July 22nd from 1:30pm to 3:00pm, where the zookeepers will compete with Amarillo Parks & Rec staff and City of Amarillo Communications staff. Join us in showing appreciation to our zookeepers and the hard work they do.

International Cat Day (August 6th):

The Amarillo Zoo is celebrating its cat ambassadors with special treats and educational chats on August 6th.

An enrichment craft station will be available for guests to create their own cat toys to take home. Meet the pawfect addition to your family as the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare will have cat adoptions. Tiger headbands are available for purchase for $1 and includes a free tiger facepaint. Be introduced to some animal ambassadors during the safari show and learn how we can take care of our furry friends.

Safari Saturdays ( May 14th – August 13th )

Join us for Safari Saturdays starting May 14th! Enjoy a Safari Show at 11am with our education staff and meet some of our ambassadors up close as you learn about their adaptations! Don’t forget to join us for a keeper chat and enrichment at 1pm with zoo staff! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see the Safari Saturday schedule!

Summer Camp

Explore and discover the various ecosystems animals live in with Eco-Explorers, August 1st -5th. Registration is open! Register here: https://bit.ly/amazoosc