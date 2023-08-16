AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Just because school is in session, doesn’t mean that kids and families can’t learn from the Amarillo Zoo staff and animals. Click here for more on these programs and other events, including the ones below.

Animal & Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP)- starting September 5th 2-hour program Reconnect your preschooler to nature and with the animals that inhabit it through this preschool program for children ages 3-5. Children must be potty trained and are not starting kindergarten or homeschooling in the fall. Most of the program will take place outside with guided and unstructured activities. AEPP will be Tuesdays and Thursdays (Thursday will only be used if we get full on Tuesday) 10 AM & 2 PM sessions 6-week consecutive sessions The first session is on Hibernation

Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)-September 20 th School is almost back in session and Homeschool at the Zoo has returned! Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ) is a hands-on experience for children 6 to 12 years old. Admission is $5.00 per child. Registration for our September HATZ is now open! Do you ever wonder what elements are in the forest, and how they work within the habitat? Join us for HATZ and learn how one small change to one organism can affect the overall ecosystem with “Forest in a Jar” 90 min program 3 rd Wednesday of the month – bimonthly starting September 10 AM & 2 PM session

