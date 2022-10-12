AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Zoo is preparing for the Halloween holiday as well as into the winter months along with some great ways for homeschool families to take part in fun and education. Check out all the upcoming events they have below.

Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo is back! Join the Amarillo Zoo for an evening filled with Halloween-themed activities, costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games and more!

Boo at the Zoo will be on Friday, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd from 6:00pm – 9:00pm. Tickets are $6 per person. Presale tickets are available now at https://bit.ly/amazooboo

Thank you to Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics , Sonic Amarillo , Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers , and Amarillo National Bank for making this event possible.

AEPP (Animal & Environmental Preschool Program)

AEPP Winter Session registration is now open!

AEPP (Animal & Environmental Preschool Program) is a nature-based preschool program designed to connect children to nature through hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning.

AEPP is a 6-week program where students meet once a week on a designated day and time. Total cost of this program is $100 for the 6 weeks. Winter Session will have two classes on Tuesdays starting November 8th. One morning class and one afternoon class will be offered.

Registration is open and spots are limited! Register here >>> bit.ly/amazoopublicprograms Last day to sign up for the Winter Session is November 4th!

Homeschool at the Zoo (HATZ)

The school year is in full swing, andthe Amarillo Zoo wants to invite our homeschool families to our “Homeschool at the Zoo” program. This bi-monthly program invites students ages 6-12 to explore diverse animal habits and their unique ecosystems. This is a wonderful hands-on learning experience your child won’t want to miss! Registration for the November Homeschool at the Zoo is open! Register at bit.ly/amazoohs