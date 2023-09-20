AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Halloween-themed activities, costumed characters, animal enrichment, and more will be offered at the annual “Boo at the Zoo” event.

This is happening October 13th and 14th th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Amarillo Zoo.

Expect Halloween-themed activities, costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games, and more.

Buying tickets ahead of time is encouraged, they’re only $6 per person. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets right now.