AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Zoo will turn spooky this weekend as they celebrate their Boo at the Zoo event on October 13th and 14th. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night and costs $6 per person.

Boo at the zoo will have Halloween-themed activities, costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts and more.

It’s encouraged that you buy tickets before the event, you can get those here.