Amarillo Zoo Hosting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –First of all, how cute is Squirrel the Prairie Dog? She is one of many adorable animals at the Amarillo Zoo.

They’re set to host their Toddlers at 10 event in September, it’ll be every Wednesday at 10 a.m.. Toddlers can do crafts and learn about the zoo with their family.

The Zoo is also hosting Homeschool at the Zoo on the 1st Thursday of September, November and January. It’s a time to learn about different animals.

For more information on the Amarillo Zoo click here.