AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Zoo is gearing up for a summer of fun! Check out below on what the kids and family can experience.

Summer Camp

Summer just got wild at the Amarillo Zoo! Children ages 6-12 years old can sign up for one of our many summer camps! Our summer camp topics include Wild Texas, Once Upon a Time, Feasts for Beasts, Around the World, and League of Their Own. Camp is $200 for a full day and $125 for a half day. Before and after care is available. Let your wild one meet ours this summer in our summer camps! Register today! >>> https://bit.ly/amazoocamp

Feasts for Beasts | June 26th – June 30th

Who’s hungry?! Learn the adaptations of predators and prey in Feasts for Beasts summer camp. How do zookeepers prepare animal diets? What’s a decomposer? Campers will learn the answers to these questions and more. Campers will start a master chef journey and create their own animal themed snacks each day!

Around the World | July 10th – July 14th

Travel the world in the comfort of your local zoo! Campers will explore each continent on Earth and learn the cultures and animals that live in each region. Learn the difference between Bactrian and Dromedary camels, discover why the rainforests of South America are so important, why does Australia have so many dangerous animals, and much more!

League of Their Own | July 31st – August 4th

Ever wanted to be an animal-themed superhero, but you are not sure what animal to base your powers off? Join us for our League of Their Own summer camp that connects superheroes and supervillains to their animal counter parts. Campers will learn how to become a hero for wildlife in this action-packed summer camp.

Safari Saturdays

Join us for Safari Saturdays starting May 27th and going to August 12th. We have a wide variety of activities planned every Saturday during the summer! Safari Shows, animal enrichments, keeper chats, and animal encounters are just a few of the activities planned. Activities will be throughout the day, so stop by and enjoy the fun!