Amarillo Zoo Hosting Holiday Events, Closed Around Christmas Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Amarillo Zoo is gearing up for several events during the month of December.

First is their Zoo Annual Pass Member Holiday Party on December 18th. This is a special event for annual pass holders. For details on getting an annual pass click here.

The Zoo is also holding a fundraiser for their animal ambassadors called the “Giving Tree”. These are trees located in three areas of the zoo and contain ornaments and a list that people can purchase and donate to help support the zoo and the ambassadors.

The Zoo also wants people to know they will be closed from December 24th through the 26th to spend time with their families for Christmas and want to say thank you to the community for the support they’ve received this year.