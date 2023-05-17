AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —This year is the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, so the Amarillo Zoo is celebrating that milestone with an Endangered Species Day on May 20th.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature threatened and endangered animals from the zoo including the black-footed ferret, Bactrian camel, black-handed spider monkeys, ring-tailed lemurs, white cockatoo, pancake tortoises and many more.

Regular admission applies for this event:

Adults -$4.50

Seniors (62 years and older) – $3.50

Child (3-12 years old) – $2.50

Free for children 2 years old and under

Thank you to Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and Amarillo National Bank for making this event possible!

The zoo is also hosting several summer camps from kids 6-12 years old. It’s $200 for a full day or $125 for a half day. There are many themes including Wild West, Once Upon a Time, and Around the World. You can register for those here.