AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Zoo closes their “Roach Your Ex” campaign on February 15th, you can check that out here.

Aside from that, they’ve got some other great events you can check out and sign up for below.

Critters & Canvases

Take your special someone to the Amarillo Zoo for a night of critters and canvases. Meet one of the zoo’s animal couples, Fred and Ethel, the leopard tortoises and enjoy some hors d’oeuvres as you paint with instructor Melissa Haney from Melissa Haney Art. Admission is $35 per person. Spots are limited!

Cost: $35.00 per person

Date: Friday, February 17th

Time: 7:00pm – 9:30pm

Location: Amarillo Zoo, 700 Comanchero Trail

Link: https://bit.ly/amazoocanvas

Spring Break Camp

Have your child bring out their inner naturalist and detective during our spring break camp!

Learn the difference between wildlife tracks. Figure out who keeps making calls throughout the zoo. Go on the hunt for camouflaged animals and others who use tricky disguises. Identify animal scat and how it can be used to trace an animal’s diet. Help solve the case of the missing grapes using the knowledge learned from the week!

Spring break camp is for children 6 to 12 years old. Camp is $200 per child. Spots are limited and preregistration is required!

Cost: $200 per child

Date: March 13th – March 17th

Time: 9:00am – 3:00pm every day

Location: Amarillo Zoo, 700 Comanchero Trail

Link: https://bit.ly/amazoocamp