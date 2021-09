AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Amarillo Zoo is gearing up for a number of great events.

The first is Boo at the Zoo where you can celebrate Halloween with the zoo animals.

It’s October 28th through the 30th from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’re also taking the ZooMobile to Hodgetown on September 11th with some zoo favorites.

