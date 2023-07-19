AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Zoo is gearing up for a great rest of the summer with several events for kids and families and reminding us of proper etiquette as we visit the animals and staff.

National Zookeeper Week

On behalf of the entire staff at the Amarillo Zoo, we want to wish all the hardworking zookeepers around the nation a Happy National Zookeeper Week! This is a week that we spend time thanking and appreciating the dedication of those who spend their lives caring for and loving animals! Join us throughout the week as we celebrate our own local zookeepers here at the Amarillo zoo!

Last Summer Camp

Summer just got wild at the Amarillo Zoo! Children ages 6-12 years old can sign up for one of our many summer camps! Camp is $200 for a full day and $125 for a half day. Before and after care is available. Let your wild one meet ours this summer in our summer camps! Register today! >>> https://bit.ly/amazoocamp

League of Their Own | July 31st – August 4th

Ever wanted to be an animal-themed superhero, but you are not sure what animal to base your powers off? Join us for our League of Their Own summer camp that connects superheroes and supervillains to their animal counter parts. Campers will learn how to become a hero for wildlife in this action-packed summer camp.

Safari Saturdays

Jaguar enrichment and parrot walk

Zoo etiquette

We would like to share some zoo etiquette for when guests are visiting the zoo. These tips will help you and the animals enjoy your zoo day!

Respect our animals

No outside food or drink

Do not sit, stand, climb or cross over fencing

Do not feed the animals

No smoking