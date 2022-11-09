AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fall/Winter season means that the Amarillo Zoo is getting ready to put some of their animals into a different enclosure, or that they’ll have an enclosure available where you may not get to see all the animals all the time. Below is their weather policy and some ways that you can help give back to the Zoo.

Weather Policy

As we get closer to the colder months, the Amarillo Zoo would like the public to know that some animals may be moved inside to stay warm. Soon our tortoises will be moved into their inside holding facilities. Our monkeys and lemurs will start having access to their inside holding areas. This is to ensure the safety and health of our animals. Follow us on social media and check our website to see our weather policy.

Ways to give back