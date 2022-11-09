AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fall/Winter season means that the Amarillo Zoo is getting ready to put some of their animals into a different enclosure, or that they’ll have an enclosure available where you may not get to see all the animals all the time. Below is their weather policy and some ways that you can help give back to the Zoo.
Weather Policy
As we get closer to the colder months, the Amarillo Zoo would like the public to know that some animals may be moved inside to stay warm. Soon our tortoises will be moved into their inside holding facilities. Our monkeys and lemurs will start having access to their inside holding areas. This is to ensure the safety and health of our animals. Follow us on social media and check our website to see our weather policy.
Ways to give back
- Zoo Parent Program
- Become the proud parent of one of the Amarillo Zoo animals by participating in the Zoo Parent program! By symbolically adopting an animal through this program, you not only aid in the care and feeding of that animal, you also support important improvements and the growth of the Amarillo Zoo!
- The Giving Tree
- Planning the daily care, feeding, and enrichment of our 120 animals is no easy task! The cost of the items we need every day can add up. Donations can help us provide the best possible care. A giving tree will be up this upcoming holiday season with items the Amarillo Zoo needs to help complete daily animal care. Giving Trees can also be found at Rancher’s Supply and wings, Wags, and Whiskers.