AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Amarillo Zoo is always working to bring their animals and education to the community.

Coming up on November 6th the Zoo will be at the WTAMU Football Game before the game starts.

The Zoo is also welcoming Veterans and their family members to join them on November 13th when Veterans will get free admission into the Zoo.

Heads up, the Amarillo Zoo is going to be closed on Thanksgiving Day and the day after.