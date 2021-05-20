Amarillo Zoo Celebrates Daisy the Camel, Hosting Endangered Species Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Having you seen the newest member of the Amarillo Zoo?

Daisy is an adorable camel that is now available to see at the Zoo.

On top of having a cute animal like Daisy, the Amarillo Zoo is also home to a number of endangered species.

Coming up on May 22nd the Zoo is hosting Endangered Species Day to celebrate the diversity of wildlife and raise awareness for endangered animals.

For more information on that event check out their Facebook page, or visit their website here.