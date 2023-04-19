AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Zoo is back with some great events that you can sign up for now. Check them out below and click here to register.

Zoo Tours

Zoo Tours is back! Go behind the scenes, learn how the Amarillo Zoo came to be, and encounter your favorite zoo animals up close. The first and third Saturday from March to August with tour times at 10:00am to 11:00am and 2:00pm to 3:00pm. $10 per adult (13 years and older) and $7.00 for children (3-12). Spots are limited! Sign up today!

Summer Camp

Summer just got wild at the Amarillo Zoo! Children ages 6-12 years old can sign up for one of our many summer camps! Our summer camp topics include Wild Texas, Once Upon a Time, Feasts for Beasts, Around the World, and League of Their Own. Camp is $200 for a full day and $125 for a half day. Before and after care is available.