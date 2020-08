AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Zoo and Amarillo Public Library have teamed up to provide people with a story walk.

As families go through the zoo they can read the story “If You’re Happy and You Know It, Jungle Edition” by James Warhola.

There are 13 stops in the Zoo that coordinate with the book.

