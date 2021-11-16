Amarillo Vision Specialists Hosting 10th Annual “Sight Before Christmas” Toy Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a special thing to see on Christmas morning when a kid can wake up to gifts under the tree.

The Amarillo Vision Specialists are once again teaming up to collect toys for their 10th Sight Before Christmas Toy Drive.

The event is November 19th and 20th. You can bring a toy to one of their locations inside the Wal-Mart on I-40 & Grand or I-27 & Georgia and in return receive a free eye exam.

This event has helped collect over $429,000 worth of toys. In addition Wal-Mart is offering to match toy donations.