Amarillo Venom Hit the Road Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Venom is playing against the Sioux City Bandits on Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m. in Sioux City. For more information about the Venom, click here.

FC Amarillo Bombers is playing against FC Wichita Falls Town Flyers on Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m. in Wichita Falls. For more information about FC Amarillo Bombers, click here.