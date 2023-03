AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Living a vegan lifestyle is something that is gaining popularity, so how do Amarillo chefs and restaurants stack up to the demand of vegan options?

You, the community can decide during the Amarillo Vegan Chef Challenge. From April 1st to 30th, select chefs and restaurants will dish up vegan options, and you can vote on your favorite dishes and places.

Chefs and business owners can sign up for this challenge right now.

For more information or to sign up click here.