AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony is gearing up for “Strauss: Four Last Songs” on November 19th and 20th.

They’re also being joined by soprano Susanna Phillips from the Metropolitan Opera. It also features Mozart’s imaginative Overture to the “Magic Flute” and Tchaikovsky’s heartbreaking and poignant last symphony, “Pathetique.”

This concert is happening on November 19th & 20th starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. You can get tickets here.