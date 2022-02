AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony continues to put on amazing productions.

The next is Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 on February 25th and 26th at the Globe-News center for the Performing Arts.

Conductor and Musical Director Candidate Stilian Kirov will be in town as well as Piano Guest Fei-Fei Dong.

Click here for tickets or more information.