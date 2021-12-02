Amarillo Symphony Welcomes Guest Conductor for “Handel’s Messiah” Concert

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Symphony is back and ready for their next concert.

On December 3rd they will welcome Guest Conductor Peter Bay.

“Known to be the most famous oratorio ever written, this masterwork features vocal soloists accompanied by a full orchestra and chorus. This piece includes the famous “Hallelujah Chorus” as well as other movements that depict the coming of the Messiah and Christ’s Nativity.”

The concert is Friday, December 3rd at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

For more information visit the Amarillo Symphony’s website or get tickets here.