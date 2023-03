AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony is teaming up with the Amarillo Master Chorale for their next production called “Carmina Burana” which a lot of people will recognize.

This production also includes Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro Overture” and “Ave Verum Corpus”.

You can purchase tickets here, the show is happening March 24th and 25th at 7:30 p.m.