AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony is preparing for another great show. On October 14th and 15th they’re performing Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.

The orchestra performs Dvořák’s lush cello concerto with superbly talented artist, Oliver Herbert, rising composer Jessie Montgomery’s joyous Strum, and Beethoven’s grand and uplifting Symphony No. 7.

