AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — The Amarillo Symphony returns this weekend. Conductor Jacomo Bairos tells us why this weekend’s performance is so special.

Sprach Zarathustra

Friday, November 15, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 16, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

ROGERSON It Became Dark

Hayden Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major

R. Strauss also Sprach Zarathustra

For more, go to https://amarillosymphony.org/.