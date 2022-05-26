AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony is back and preparing for their next concert called “Rachmaninoff, Rossini, and Strauss”. You can purchase tickets here.

“Music Director Finalist Conner Covington returns to conduct the orchestra in an evening of opera music, featuring Rossini’s Overture to The Barber of Seville and Richard Strauss’ Suite from Der Rosenkavalier. The orchestra also plays living composer Anna Clyne’s This Midnight Hour and guest pianist Janice Carissa performs Rachmaninoff’s delightful Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.”

DETAILS

Start: May 27, 2022End: May 28, 2022

VENUE

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts500 S Buchanan St

Amarillo, TX 79101 United States