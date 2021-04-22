Amarillo Symphony Preparing for Live Shows

AMARILLO, Texas –The Amarillo Symphony is preparing for it’s first live show in a while.

Starting on April 23rd and 24th Maestro Jacomo Bairos and the orchestra will be performing six live concerts.

Below are descriptions and dates for all of the concerts, if you’re ready to purchase tickets click here.

• Bairos and guest artist Joachim Horsley welcome the return of the live audience to the

Globe-News Center with Beethoven in Havana and Gershwin’s An American in Paris

(April 23 & 24, 2021).

• Bairos and orchestra join the talented pianist Diego Caetano for Shostakovich’s

high-spirited First Piano Concerto, as well as Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony and George

Walker’s poignant Lyric for Strings (May 7 & 8, 2021).

• Additionally, Bairos and guest soloist Brandie Sutton perform Gustav Mahler’s ethereal

Symphony No. 4, which describes a vision of heavenly life (June 4 & 5, 2021).

• The 2021 season will also see Bairos, orchestra, and guest pianist Awadagin Pratt perform

Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement and Shostakovich’s epic Tenth Symphony

(September 17 & 18, 2021).

• Bairos and the orchestra perform Brahms’s Fourth Symphony and talented violinist

Benjamin Beilman also joins the orchestra for Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5

(October 15 & 16, 2021).

• Bairos and orchestra perform a world premiere by Chris Rogerson, with the renowned

soloist J’Nai Bridges. The evening also sees the performance of Mozart’s sublime and

magisterial Requiem. There’s no better way to bid a fond farewell to the extraordinary and

dynamic tenure of Jacomo Bairos (November 19 & 20, 2021).