AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When Beethoven himself calls it his best work, you know that means it’s going to be a complex and difficult piece of musical art.

That’s an understatement for “Missa Solemnis” which took Beethoven four years to complete. It’s considered by many to be the best choral and orchestra works ever written.

The Amarillo Symphony has been working since 2018 to bring together 173 musicians, including a conductor, four soloists, 63 orchestra musicians, and 105 choral musicians to put on this production. They’ve called upon musicians from the Chamber Music Amarillo, Amarillo Master Chorale, West Texas A&M University, Wayland Baptist University, Amarillo College, and First Baptist Church of Amarillo.

Tickets are sold out, but for those who weren’t lucky enough to see the performances, Panhandle PBS has been documenting the group’s preparations since 2018 and are releasing a documentary around the Thanksgiving Holiday.