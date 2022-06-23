AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony is close to selecting their new Music Director.

For now, finalist Stilian Kirov is back in town as the conductor of “Dvořák’s New World Symphony” on June 24th and 25th.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts located at 500 S Buchanan St.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Music Director Finalist Stilian Kirov returns to close the season with Dvořák’s powerful New World Symphony and William Grant Still’s poignant Mother and Child. Guest violinist William Hagen performs Barber’s virtuosic violin concerto.

Stilian Kirov, conductor

William Hagen, violin

REPERTOIRE:

Still, Mother and Child

Barber, Violin Concerto

Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”