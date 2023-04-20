AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony is getting ready to close out their season. They’ll present Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto on April 21st and 22nd at 7:30 p.m..

This is happening at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, and you can get tickets here.

“Our final concert of the season presents Ravel’s Mother Goose Ballet featuring ballet dancers from Lone Star Ballet, as well as a work by a young composer from West Texas A&M University! The season will end with Rachmaninoff’s gorgeous Piano Concerto No. 2 performed by award-winning pianist Joyce Yang!

Joyce Yang, piano

George Jackson, conductor

Gracyn Gonzales, Avery Halsey, Kambree Hutcherson, Bryan Rushin, Abigail TeBeest, Jada Wyer, dancers from the Lone Star Ballet“