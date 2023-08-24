AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony is set to kick off their new season, and this year it’s not just any season, but their 100th season.

This event is happening on August 26th at HODGETOWN with gates opening at 6 p.m.. There will be a mix of patriotic and Western favorites with Eric Barry and the Opera Cowgirls, and then Randall King will finish off the night with a concert.

Hereford native and up-and-coming country artist Randall King recently released his major label debut album, Shot Glass, in March of this year. King was named a 2022 Country Artist to Watch by Pandora and Country Now and has over 120 million global streams.

