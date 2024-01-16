AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony Guild hosts the 69th Annual Symphony Ball “A Night in Monte Carlo“. This year’s event will be at the Amarillo Country Club and will include cocktails, a seated dinner, and dancing to Dallas’ premier party band, Party Machine.

The Ball will host the long-time Amarillo tradition of presenting this year’s Belles and Beaux, who serve as ushers throughout the Symphony’s concert season. Along with the presentation, proceeds from the evening provide much needed funds for the Guild’s mission, which is to promote and support the programs of the Amarillo Symphony.

For more information call Trinity Thornton at the Symphony office at 806.376.8782 ext. 116 or email SymphonyBall.AMA@gmail.com.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.