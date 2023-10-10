AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony is celebrating the region’s rich Hispanic heritage with their next show ¡Celebraciones!.

This show includes award-winning Mariachi singer Nayelli Peña, Trio Los Reyes, the Glenwood Elementary Folklórico Dancers and the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra.

The show is October 13th and 14th starting at 7:30 p.m., but the community is invited to a pre-concert block party starting at 6 p.m. on 4th Street between the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts and the Downtown Library and will include food trucks and other vendors, and a special pre-show performance by Trio Los Reyes on Saturday night.

Click here for more information or tickets.