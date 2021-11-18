Amarillo Symphony Bids Goodbye to Jacomo Bairos, Conducting World Premiere Production

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Symphony Conductor Jacomo Bairos has been creating beautiful works of art in Amarillo for many years.

Coming up on November 19th and 20th the Amarillo Symphony will say farewell as Bairos conducts his last production in Amarillo.

Mozart’s Requiem and a World Premiere is also a world premiere production from Composer Chris Rogerson and include works by Guest Soloist J’Nai Bridges.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. each night, so make sure you go out to see Jacomo’s last show and bid him farewell.