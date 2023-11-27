Locals who have difficulty eating, smiling or speaking because of missing or failing teeth, along with the confidence and self-esteem issues that go along with it, are encouraged to apply for the life-changing full-arch restoration procedure that would normally cost about $50,000.

The application period for Smile Again runs through November 30th. Applicants simply need to answer a few simple questions and submit digital photos of their current smile and teeth. For more information or to apply visit: amarillooralsurgery.com/smileagain. This year’s recipient will be selected based on their compelling story, financial need and health history.

Stay tuned to Facebook for program updates. Learn more about dental implants and the 4-Hour Smile procedure to see how they can benefit your smile.