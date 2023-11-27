AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery has launched its seventh annual Smile Again program. It will provide one local resident who is in failing oral health with a free smile makeover through the “4-Hour Smile” procedure.
Locals who have difficulty eating, smiling or speaking because of missing or failing teeth, along with the confidence and self-esteem issues that go along with it, are encouraged to apply for the life-changing full-arch restoration procedure that would normally cost about $50,000.
The application period for Smile Again runs through November 30th. Applicants simply need to answer a few simple questions and submit digital photos of their current smile and teeth. For more information or to apply visit: amarillooralsurgery.com/smileagain. This year’s recipient will be selected based on their compelling story, financial need and health history.
Stay tuned to Facebook for program updates. Learn more about dental implants and the 4-Hour Smile procedure to see how they can benefit your smile.